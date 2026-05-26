EB5 Investors Magazine Kicks Off Nominations for Its Prestigious Top 25 Awards at the EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo in Miami, June 1-2

"The Top 25 Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent and dedication within the EB-5 community," said Ali Jahangiri. "We encourage the entire industry to participate and help recognize the professionals making the greatest impact." Post this

AI Comes to the EB-5 Industry

Artificial intelligence has arrived in the EB-5 industry and this year's expo will champion it head on. Industry professionals will take the stage to examine how AI is actively transforming the practice of immigration law and reshaping how the broader EB-5 ecosystem operates. The session will explore practical applications already in use, from case management and document preparation to compliance, investor communications, and processing efficiency, equipping practitioners with the perspective and tools to lead rather than follow in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"The EB-5 industry is entering a new era and AI is the catalyst," said Ali Jahangiri, CEO of EB5Investors.com. "AI is no longer a future consideration, it is actively changing how attorneys practice and how the industry operates. This panel will give professionals the insights they need to stay ahead."

Top 25 Award Nominations Now Open

The expo also marks the official launch of one of the industry's most awaited annual traditions. Nominations are officially opening for the 2026 Top 25 Awards, EB5 Investors Magazine's celebrated recognition program that for over a decade has honored the industry's leaders through a nationwide peer-voting process. This year's categories span the full professional landscape of EB-5, including Top Immigration Attorneys, Litigation Attorneys, Corporate Attorneys, Economists, Business Plan Writers, Broker-Dealers, and Fund Administrators. Winners will be featured in EB5 Investors Magazine and recognized at a special awards ceremony at an upcoming EB5Investors.com conference.

"The Top 25 Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent and dedication within the EB-5 community," said Jahangiri. "We encourage the entire industry to participate and help recognize the professionals making the greatest impact."

Nominations are open to the entire EB-5 community and reflect the program's longstanding commitment to peer-driven, merit-based recognition.

About the 2026 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo in Miami

The expo features expert-moderated panels, a dynamic exhibitor hall, and special guest speakers covering EB-5 hot topics, global residency and citizenship by investment, and the latest regulatory developments. The event draws a diverse international audience of seasoned professionals from across the investment immigration world.

To register or learn more, visit: www.eventbrite.com.ar/e/1981796385337/?discount=Pressrelease

Are you a local EB-5 investor, visa holder, or international student curious about the EB-5 program? Contact [email protected] for a complimentary ticket.

About EB5Investors.com

EB5Investors.com is the leading global platform for investment immigration, delivering the most comprehensive educational content, professional directories, and industry resources related to the U.S. EB-5 Visa program. The platform serves investors, developers, and immigration professionals worldwide. EB5Investors.com publishes EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine, hosts premier industry conferences across the world, and operates Uglobal.com, the largest international investment migration platform connecting developers with foreign agents and investors across multiple residency and citizenship-by-investment programs. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.eb5investors.com and www.uglobal.com.

Media Contact

Marie Ekberg, Eb5 Investors Magazine, 1 9492930829, [email protected], www.eb5investors.com

SOURCE Eb5 Investors Magazine