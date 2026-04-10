Ebatco - The Premier Analytical and Testing Partner for Additive Manufacturing

As your premier partner in analytical and testing for Additive Manufacturing, Ebatco is committed to serving your needs with best efforts. Visit us at Booth # 1845 at the North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, RAPID +TCT 2026, in Boston April 13-16, 2026! Post this

To showcase our expertise and to provide the AM industry with useful information, Ebatco has just published a white paper "Additive Manufacturing - Characterization, Testing, and Analysis". This white paper systematically analyzes material and product evaluation needs and provides guidance using demonstrative examples of over 30 advanced analytical and testing techniques for Additive Manufacturing materials, processes and products.

As your premier partner in analytical and testing, Ebatco is committed to serving your needs with our best efforts. To keep up with the fast-growing AM industry, Ebatco will have an exhibition booth at RAPID +TCT 2026, the North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event that will be held in Boston April 13-16, 2026! You are sincerely invited to meet with our staff scientists at Booth # 1845 and see more about how Ebatco could help you to achieve your AM goals faster, easier, with less effort, and with lower costs.

About Ebatco

Ebatco is a nanotechnology service and development company. Ebatco delivers one-stop-shop solutions for your challenges through customer-admired analytical lab services, expert-level technical consultation, custom R&D and first-class scientific instruments.

Ebatco provides advanced and critical analyses, measurements and tests of materials and devices at nano-, micro- and macro-scales. Our consulting and contract lab services support worldwide customers in R&D, new products and process optimization, failure analysis, part performance verifications, regulatory compliance tests, legal investigations and expert witness, and contamination and unknown identification. By offering cutting-edge technologies, using state-of-the-art instruments, combined with years of experience and professional knowledge, Ebatco serves as your springboard for your market dominance, your assurance for customer satisfaction on your products, your accelerator for your product launch, your assistant for your cost reduction and your reliable resource for your legal investigation. Your complete satisfaction is our commitment and guarantee.

Ebatco's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab services span chemical, mechanical, metallurgical physical, thermal, tribological and surface/interface fields.

Learn more about Ebatco at: https://www.ebatco.com.

Media Contact

Dehua Yang, Ebatco, 1 952-941-2199, [email protected], https://www.ebatco.com

SOURCE Ebatco