ebbo Included in Gartner's 2023 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors

The Gartner guide recognizes 25 loyalty program vendors of different categories, placing ebbo in the loyalty management service provides group — which Gartner describes as being the best choice for brands that need a turnkey solution.

Gartner listed several components that loyalty management platforms are typically comprised of, including management and analysis of data, the engine that manages rewards accrual and redemption and professional services beyond the platform, like campaign development, creative services and analytics.

ebbo offers all the services needed to build and manage successful loyalty programs, including strategy, creative, reporting, analytics and program marketing, along with program enhancement, technology and support through a dedicated client services team.

To help marketers better plan strategically, the guide also assumes that within the next few years, loyalty programs offering both transactional and experiential benefits will outperform programs that are solely based on points.

Gartner also recommends that marketers tasked with choosing loyalty marketing solutions to acquire more customers and grow their customer bases should focus on connecting their brands and customers rather than on customers and rewards across the entire customer journey.

Like recent ebbo loyalty program data, Gartner found that while consumers belong to many loyalty programs, there is room for brands to improve engagement in those programs. And brands that prioritize the top customer segments by differentiating their program benefits from that of the competition will come out on top.

"We're proud to be recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors because it not only highlights the turnkey platform we offer, but highlights, in our opinion, the support services that loyalty marketers need for ongoing success," said Tyler Haskins, EVP Marketing at ebbo.

