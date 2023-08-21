ebbo Included in Loyalty Services Providers Landscape, Q3 2023 Report by Independent Research Firm

We're proud to be included in The Forrester Loyalty Services Providers Landscape report because it not only recognizes the loyalty platform we offer, but highlights, in our opinion, our extensive support services. Tweet this

The purpose of this report, according to Forrester, is so B2C marketers can "understand the value they can expect from a loyalty services provider, learn how providers differ and investigate options based on size and market focus." This report helps B2C marketers as they explore potential partners.

Forrester defines loyalty services providers as marketing service providers that offer loyalty-specific consulting to help companies conduct market research, develop their loyalty strategies, build and manage programs, measure performance, select execution partners and offer operational support.

Forrester states that loyalty services providers design loyalty initiatives, analyze customer data to generate actionable insights and improve loyal customers' experiences to increase engagement. Loyalty services providers support the design and development of enterprise-wide loyalty strategies—a prerequisite for brands to create a loyalty program.

Additionally, Forrester's 2023 Marketing Survey found that 55% of global B2C marketing decision-makers plan to increase their spend on relationship/loyalty marketing this year while 33% are maintaining spend. Brands are using loyalty services providers not only to build new strategies and programs, but also to help them update their existing loyalty programs to align with economic challenges and changing customer needs, the report notes.

In addition to offering end-to-end loyalty programs, ebbo offers all of the loyalty services needed to monitor and manage brand loyalty programs, including a dedicated client team and professional services that focus on accounting, strategy, creative, reporting, analytics and program marketing, along with program enhancement, technology support and the member experience.

"We're proud to be included in The Forrester Loyalty Services Providers Landscape report because it not only recognizes the loyalty platform we offer, but highlights, in our opinion, our extensive support services such as creative, content moderation, branded customer service, strategy and analytics, legal and prize management," said Tyler Haskins, EVP Marketing at ebbo. "For us, this validates our all-in-one loyalty offering."

