Eberjey Ditches Spreadsheets for Unified Product Management with Centric PLM

The team evaluated several PLM providers. Centric PLM's functional and familiar interface was one of the deciding factors. Tony Schmitt, Information Technology Director at Eberjey says, "Centric PLM™ just felt like a great fit from the very beginning and the team pretty much unanimously felt that Centric was the answer."

After a smooth implementation, Bailey Hagen, Product Development and Sustainability Manager at Eberjey, says that Centric PLM gives users an overview of the entire process. "It's a great way to be able to learn how each of our jobs interacts with one another, how we're all intertwined." This has improved collaboration among teams, especially during the initial style creation stage. Hagen says, "Before, the process was a little clunky; now we can all work simultaneously and collaborate. That shortens the lead time of how long it takes us to complete tasks, to make tech packs."

Eberjey (http://www.eberjey.com)

In 1996, the lingerie market was dominated by designs that focused more on capturing the male gaze than on the women wearing them. Co-founders Ali and Mariela knew intimately of the void in the sleepwear and lingerie world. They understood the visceral desire for beautiful, functional pieces that supported sleep and individual style. Eberjey introduced comfortable styles women could feel confident in, and soon after created the iconic PJs that launched the brand to the next level.

For the past 25 years, Eberjey has created a space where you can feel truly yourself. A state of mind where the outside world fades and your inner voice reigns. Learn more about what has inspired our design philosophy since day one. This is the essence of living an authentic life. And it's more important than ever.

At Eberjey, we are always looking for better, more sustainable fabrics, processes, and packaging to lighten our footprint and do our part in protecting the planet. Effortless, free flowing, supremely soft, and flattering from every angle, our styles are the result of decades of meticulous crafting, testing, and sourcing. We want you to be able to wear our pieces for years to come.

Eberjey is sold in over 1,200 specialty stores worldwide, as well as in leading department stores. Fabrics and laces are sourced from all corners of the globe in order to find the perfectly soft feel and delicately feminine aesthetic that has come to be known as Eberjey.

