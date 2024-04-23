EBI Consulting Launches Groundbreaking US Commercial Real Estate and Telecom Regulation Bulletin

"EBI has been at the forefront of risk mitigation and commercial real estate asset optimization for over three decades" Post this

"The regulatory and compliance environment has become progressively more complex and specialized, and while there were no notable new telecoms regulations or updates announced in Q1, that growing complexity is a trend that's set to continue," said Nolan Previte, President and CEO of EBI Consulting. "The challenge for stakeholders in the industry is keeping up to date and informed on these continuing changes. That is why we have launched the first quarterly commercial real estate (CRE) and telecom regulation bulletin for the United States, with essential insights and commentary so investors, lenders, owners, leaseholders, developers, contractors, and property and compliance managers stay up to date on the implications and requirements those changes will have on their assets."

Leveraging a network of over 1000 experts nationwide and over 35 years of experience in commercial real estate, the inaugural issue of the bulletin includes key takeaways and impact analyses of major developments in the U.S. commercial real estate and telecoms regulatory and compliance landscape that will have the greatest impact on stakeholders across the industry. Each issue succinctly covers the scope, date and overview of a new or updated regulation, who is impacted by the regulation, and outlines key takeaways and impacts, including energy performance requirements, new and emerging standards and regulations, and the latest updates on relevant environmental and climate-related guidelines.

The first issue includes insights such as:

SEC Climate Disclosure Rules, March 2024 Update: Updates on climate-related disclosure requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Update: Updates on the NAAQS and its relevance to commercial real estate operations. New EPA Proposed Ruling on PFAS (40 CFR Parts 261 and 271), March 2024 : Insights into the proposed ruling on Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and its potential implications for the industry.

Energize Denver Building Energy Performance Requirements: An in-depth analysis of the requirements and implications for building owners and operators in Denver .

. New ASTM Standard E2018-24 - Standard Guide for Property Condition: The release of this standard in January 2024 , with details on its significance and potential impacts on industry practices.

and their implications for property management. Boston BERDO Regulation, February 2024 Update: An overview of the latest updates to the Building Energy Reporting and Disclosure Ordinance in Boston .

New York City Local Law 97 Regulation, February 2024 Update: Insights into the evolving regulatory landscape in New York City and its impact on building emissions.

New Somerset County, Maryland LEED Silver Zoning Ordinance: Details on the newly implemented LEED Silver Zoning Ordinance in Somerset County and its implications for sustainable development.

2024 Amendments to the Massachusetts Contingency Plan: An overview of the amendments effective March 1, 2024, and their impact on environmental compliance in Massachusetts.

Previte highlighted the importance of these takeaways, noting, "These insights are instrumental in fostering strategic planning, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. EBI has been at the forefront of risk mitigation and commercial real estate asset optimization for over three decades, and this new bulletin marks a major milestone as we provide investors, lenders, and others with a roadmap for success amidst dynamic regulatory changes and emerging industry trends."

Staying informed is imperative in this complex landscape. EBI's bulletin delivers a widespread overview of regulatory shifts, empowering readers to anticipate changes, identify new opportunities, mitigate risk, and adapt their strategies.

Industry professionals can subscribe to the full bulletin for free on EBI's website, gaining in-depth knowledge and expert analysis on these pivotal topics and more. Stay ahead of regulatory changes and optimize your strategies with EBI Consulting's U.S. Commercial Real Estate Regulation Bulletin.

