eBlu Solutions introduces pharmacy benefit support for specialty healthcare

Pharmacy benefit workflow equips providers with essential patient insurance and benefits information upfront, enabling faster transitions to treatment.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eBlu Solutions, a leading innovator in technology solutions for the specialty healthcare sector, is excited to announce the addition of pharmacy benefit support into their benefit investigation and prior authorization platform. This development positions eBlu Solutions as the sole single-portal platform in the healthcare industry that combines both pharmacy and medical benefit support within one software instance.
"The launch of eBlu Solutions' pharmacy benefit workflow marks a significant milestone, not only for healthcare providers but also for pharmaceutical partners," said Doug Lawrence, Chief Revenue Officer. "By offering real-time visibility into pharmacy benefit eligibility and enabling seamless prior authorization, we enhance patient care and streamline providers' workflows, ensuring faster time to treatment."
eBlu Solutions has established itself as a dependable partner for healthcare institutions seeking to utilize technology for improved patient care, operational efficiency, and positive outcomes. With a comprehensive suite of solutions, the company enables healthcare providers to optimize workflows, enhance resource efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care. The addition of pharmacy benefit support highlights the company's dedication to maintaining its rapid growth. This new feature includes real-time pharmacy benefit investigations and prior authorization support for sponsored products within the system.
"We are delighted to unveil our extensive pharmacy benefit support on the eBlu Solutions platform," said Nathan Fornwalt, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer for eBlu Solutions. "This workflow is designed to simplify the process for healthcare providers, ensuring patients receive timely access to their prescribed medications while navigating the complexities of insurance coverage and benefits. By offering upfront visibility into pharmacy networks and benefit coverage, and facilitating electronic prior authorization and appeals, we eliminate unnecessary delays and confusion that often accompany prescription fulfillment. Our unified platform now supports both physician-administered and patient-administered therapies, making it a one-stop shop for efficient patient treatment clearance across both medical and pharmacy benefits."
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, retina, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
