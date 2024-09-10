eBlu Solutions introduces pharmacy benefit support for specialty healthcare

"Our unified platform now supports both physician-administered and patient-administered therapies, making it a one-stop shop for efficient patient treatment clearance across both medical and pharmacy benefits." Post this

eBlu Solutions has established itself as a dependable partner for healthcare institutions seeking to utilize technology for improved patient care, operational efficiency, and positive outcomes. With a comprehensive suite of solutions, the company enables healthcare providers to optimize workflows, enhance resource efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care. The addition of pharmacy benefit support highlights the company's dedication to maintaining its rapid growth. This new feature includes real-time pharmacy benefit investigations and prior authorization support for sponsored products within the system.

"We are delighted to unveil our extensive pharmacy benefit support on the eBlu Solutions platform," said Nathan Fornwalt, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer for eBlu Solutions. "This workflow is designed to simplify the process for healthcare providers, ensuring patients receive timely access to their prescribed medications while navigating the complexities of insurance coverage and benefits. By offering upfront visibility into pharmacy networks and benefit coverage, and facilitating electronic prior authorization and appeals, we eliminate unnecessary delays and confusion that often accompany prescription fulfillment. Our unified platform now supports both physician-administered and patient-administered therapies, making it a one-stop shop for efficient patient treatment clearance across both medical and pharmacy benefits."

About eBlu Solutions

eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, retina, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.

