Ebookace Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for All Ebooks Purchased on Its E-Commerce Store

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EbookACE.com announced that the company's online Store is now accepting Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies. After extensive testing, Gregory Miller, Director of Corporate Marketing, reports:

"Bitcoin and many other well-known cryptocurrencies are now accepted by our company, which has been trying to integrate them into its online store as an alternate payment option for its well-liked digital PDF eBooks. To the satisfaction of individuals who choose to pay using "crypto," the transactions themselves are going well. We are thrilled to start taking Bitcoin and other well-known cryptocurrencies today as that work has finally been finished and tested. The company thinks that by accepting more payment methods, we will be able to reach more people in the United States and around the world. EbookACE has always been on the forefront of alternative online payment methods and delivering the most convenient ways for our customers to shop. Staying ahead of the competition as the go-to spot for all academic Ebooks, the Bitcoin acceptance is another example of the online superstore's dedication to customer satisfaction, and using innovative technologies for the best shopping experience."

Many small businesses frequently find themselves in a situation where they must impose a minimum card purchase amount when it comes to taking credit and debit card payments. The fees can vary from two to five percent of the overall transaction amount. However, the absence of a central middleman significantly lowers transaction costs, which is one of Bitcoin's key advantages. Because of its decentralization, affordability, and ease of use, cryptocurrencies have become the next big thing in currency during the last few years. It was created as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that functions similarly to conventional fiat money but surpasses it in terms of security, accessibility, and efficiency. Since the birth of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in 2009, hundreds of additional digital currencies have emerged.

One of the key challenges that every money transfer system, including regular bank cards, needs to solve is so-called 'double-spending.' Frequently, all it takes to reverse a transaction is a phone call. Bitcoin provides security against such fraudulent schemes because of its distributed public ledger, known as the Blockchain. Following confirmation, the transaction is entered into the Blockchain and becomes immutable and irreversible. Accepting Bitcoin is similar to accepting cash in this regard.

Bitcoin has become a modern-day sensation, boasting a payment technology that competes with traditional payment methods. By cutting out the middleman, buyers and sellers can deal with one another using direct deposits into electronic wallets.

As of today, eBooksChoice accepts the following cryptocurrencies:

About us: EbookACE.com (https://EbookACE.com) is a leading academic and professional supplier of eBooks, academic books and information systems to the University and Further Education markets. EbookACE has made a name for itself as an academic eBook supplier. EbookACE is an efficient and innovative organization, strongly committed to maintaining a high level of service for both new and existing customers. Customer care is in the hands of a highly-qualified, experienced, multilingual staff. In the continually expanding world of eBooks acquisition, EbookACE is a genuine rarity, an agile, forward looking company with traditional values and unwavering commitment to personal service.

