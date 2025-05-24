eBooksCheaper Is Now Accepting Bitcoin For All Products Purchased On Its E-Commerce Store

eBooksCheaper.com announced that the company's online Store is now accepting Bitcoin and other CryptoCurrencies.

MIAMI, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, eBooksCheaper.com announced that the company's online Store is now accepting Bitcoin and other CryptoCurrencies. After extensive testing, Amanda Williams, the Company's Vice President of Online Sales, reports: "The Company has been working on the integration of Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies into its online Store as an alternative payment method for its popular digital PDF eBooks and now accepts Bitcoin and many other popular cryptocurrencies. The transactions, themselves, are operating smoothly to the satisfaction of those electing to pay by 'crypto.' That work is finally completed and tested and we are excited to begin accepting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies starting today. The Company believes that our ability to accept additional methods of payment will allow us to expand our reach across the U.S. and the world."

When it comes to accepting credit and debit card payments, a lot of small businesses often find themselves in a position where they have to set a card purchase minimum. This is because of the fees, which can range from two to five percent of the transaction total. On the other hand, one of Bitcoin's main advantage is the lack of any central intermediary, which dramatically reduces transaction fees.

Over the past several years, cryptocurrency has emerged as the next evolution of currency, thanks to its convenience, cost-effectiveness, and decentralization. Designed as a means of transaction as peer-to-peer electronic cash, it matches the functionality of traditional fiat currency and goes beyond in efficiency, accessibility, and security. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was launched in 2009, and hundreds of other digital currencies have since followed.

One of the main problems that any money transfer system, including standard bank cards, needs to solve is so-called 'double-spending.' Oftentimes, a transaction can be reversed with just a simple phone call. Bitcoin, thanks to its distributed public ledger called the Blockchain, offers protection from such fraudulent schemes. Once the transaction is confirmed, it is recorded in the Blockchain and after that it becomes irreversible and unchangeable. In this respect, accepting Bitcoin is pretty much like accepting cash.

Bitcoin holders are always looking for new ways to spend it. Accepting Bitcoin means giving your customers an extra way to pay, while also providing them with an extra layer of protection for their personal information.

As of today, eBooksChoice accepts the following cryptocurrencies:

- Bitcoin (BTC)

- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

- Dogecoin (DOGE)

- Ethereum (ETH)

- LiteCoin (LTC)

- Solana (SOL)

- USD Coin (USDC)

