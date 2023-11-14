ebove & beyond Triumphs as Agency of the Year at AFFY Expo

"It's such an honor to receive this award, especially among a group of so many talented nominees," Ward said. "I'm thrilled at how ebove & beyond has developed since it began and excited for the direction we're going in what is now our third decade of business." Post this

An industry veteran in operation since 2003, ebove & beyond has a track record of success in ecommerce marketing solutions and delivers strategies for customer acquisition and retention to a portfolio of clients nationwide including Dylan's Candy Bar, KIND Snacks, Ashley Stewart, The Republic of Tea and more.

The company has experienced continual growth since its inception as a one-woman operation, now a team of seven, and takes great pride in garnering such strong recognition in its 20th year.

"It's such an honor to receive this award, especially among a group of so many talented nominees," Ward said. "I'm thrilled at how ebove & beyond has developed since it began and excited for the direction we're going in what is now our third decade of business."

In addition to the AFFY, ebove & beyond has received Affiliate Summit's Pinnacle Award for OPM/Agency of the Year (2017), Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency by CIOReview (2020) and Top 10 Inspiring Women Leaders (2020) for Ward, along with numerous client and peer recommendations.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

ebove & beyond is a woman-owned, online marketing agency specializing in customer acquisition and retention strategies through the affiliate marketing and email marketing channels. We partner with our clients and learn the ins-and-outs of their business to create the best strategy for achieving online success. And then we make it happen!

