EBSCO Clinical Decisions Dyna AI Now Available for DynaMedex® Individual Subscribers

Julia Colpitts, Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy & Commercial Excellence at EBSCO Clinical Decisions, highlights that Dyna AI supports clinicians at the point of care by alleviating the burden of information search, and instead quickly surfacing the answers they need. "Since the release of Dyna AI for Dynamic Health and DynaMedex in July 2024, we have worked to communicate the important role that Dyna AI can play at the point of care. Dyna AI ensures that clinicians can get the evidence-based, expert-curated information they need quicker than ever before."

Individual clinicians in the United States can experience Dyna AI with a free limited trial. Discover more about Dyna AI and how it can transform your clinical practice.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

