EBSCO Clinical Decisions Introduces Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council

~ Cross-Disciplinary Group to Offer Expert Guidance for Responsible Use of AI ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Clinical Decisions has announced the formation of its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council. Established in June 2024, the Advisory Council was created to provide an independent source of expert oversight and pioneer the responsible, safe, and effective use of generative AI in clinical decision support. This cross-disciplinary council consists of leaders from health care, patient advocacy, legal, technology, and informatics sectors.
Charged with advising EBSCO Clinical Decisions on the applications of generative AI and ensuring compliance with the Principles for the Responsible Use of Generative AI, the council's objective is to enhance the speed and quality of information access for healthcare professionals. EBSCO Clinical Decisions announced the availability of Dyna AI, a generative artificial intelligence capability for DynaMedex® and Dynamic Health™, in July 2024.
Senior Medical Director of Decision Support at EBSCO Clinical Decisions, Katherine Eisenberg, MD, PhD, FAAFP says the Generative AI Advisory Council offers diverse perspectives and ensures Dyna AI is both thoughtful and informed. "As healthcare professionals, we know patient safety comes first, always. Dyna AI continues to aid DynaMedex and Dynamic Health users by rapidly surfacing the evidence-based answers they seek at the point-of-care. But the use of artificial intelligence also comes with great responsibility. Our Advisory Council adds another layer of security, ensuring that Dyna AI is a tool that healthcare professionals can trust."
Members of the Generative AI Advisory Council include:
- Megan Hiles, MD, FACP, Director, Wellness and Prevention Clinics, National Jewish Health
- Steph Hoelscher, DNP, RN, NI-BC, AIMP, CPHIMS, CHISP, FHIMSS, Informatics Program Director and Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Alister Martin, MD, MPP, CEO, A Healthier Democracy and Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School
- Sonia Nath, JD, Partner and Chair, Global Life Sciences and Healthcare Regulatory Practice, Cooley LLP
- Deepti Pandita, MD, FACP, FAMIA, CMIO, VP of Clinical Informatics, and Associate Professor of Medicine, UCI Health
- Laura Simpson, MBA, COO, Autoimmune Association
- Veronica Tucker, CISM, Information Security Specialist
Vice President of Clinical Informatics and Associate Professor of Medicine at The University of California Irvine (UCI) Health, Deepti Pandita, MD, FACP, FAMIA, CMIO, says being part of this Advisory Council is both an honor and an incredible responsibility. "The use of artificial intelligence has expanded not only in healthcare but across all industries. As healthcare providers and professionals, our responsibility is to our patients first. The Clinical Decisions Generative AI Advisory Council ensures that the quality-of-care patients receive is only enhanced by the use of healthcare AI, and not compromised by it."
