EBSCO Clinical Decisions Introduces Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council

Senior Medical Director of Decision Support at EBSCO Clinical Decisions, Katherine Eisenberg, MD, PhD, FAAFP says the Generative AI Advisory Council offers diverse perspectives and ensures Dyna AI is both thoughtful and informed. "As healthcare professionals, we know patient safety comes first, always. Dyna AI continues to aid DynaMedex and Dynamic Health users by rapidly surfacing the evidence-based answers they seek at the point-of-care. But the use of artificial intelligence also comes with great responsibility. Our Advisory Council adds another layer of security, ensuring that Dyna AI is a tool that healthcare professionals can trust."

Members of the Generative AI Advisory Council include:

Megan Hiles, MD, FACP, Director, Wellness and Prevention Clinics, National Jewish Health

Steph Hoelscher, DNP, RN, NI-BC, AIMP, CPHIMS, CHISP, FHIMSS, Informatics Program Director and Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Alister Martin, MD, MPP, CEO, A Healthier Democracy and Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School

Sonia Nath, JD, Partner and Chair, Global Life Sciences and Healthcare Regulatory Practice, Cooley LLP

Deepti Pandita, MD, FACP, FAMIA, CMIO, VP of Clinical Informatics, and Associate Professor of Medicine, UCI Health

Laura Simpson, MBA, COO, Autoimmune Association

Veronica Tucker, CISM, Information Security Specialist

Vice President of Clinical Informatics and Associate Professor of Medicine at The University of California Irvine (UCI) Health, Deepti Pandita, MD, FACP, FAMIA, CMIO, says being part of this Advisory Council is both an honor and an incredible responsibility. "The use of artificial intelligence has expanded not only in healthcare but across all industries. As healthcare providers and professionals, our responsibility is to our patients first. The Clinical Decisions Generative AI Advisory Council ensures that the quality-of-care patients receive is only enhanced by the use of healthcare AI, and not compromised by it."

