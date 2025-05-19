EBSCO Clinical Decisions Names Roy Ziegelstein, M.D., MACP, as New Editor-in-Chief of DynaMed®

Dr. Ziegelstein says joining the DynaMed team provides a unique opportunity to merge his extensive expertise in healthcare and education. Post this

Dr. Ziegelstein says joining the DynaMed team provides a unique opportunity to merge his extensive expertise in healthcare and education. "The role of Editor-in-Chief at DynaMed will allow me to expand my focus in medical education from a university setting to one that provides evidence-based, clinical decision support to health professionals on a global scale. I'm excited to collaborate with a diverse and dynamic team to enhance DynaMed's reputation as a trusted clinical resource around the world. Together, we will relentlessly pursue excellence, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare."

Betsy Jones, Executive Vice President of EBSCO Clinical Decisions, says Dr. Ziegelstein will be a transformative addition to DynaMed, bringing with him a wealth of medical and educational expertise. "Dr. Ziegelstein's arrival represents a significant milestone for DynaMed, advancing our mission to promote a systematic, evidence-based approach to medicine with expert guidance and bring it into everyday clinical practice. With decades of experience as a clinician, leadership in medical education at Johns Hopkins, and a distinguished career in interdisciplinary research, Dr. Ziegelstein brings a rare and invaluable perspective. As we enhance our systems with the power of AI, Roy is the ideal Editor-in-Chief to guide this next chapter."

In his role as Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Ziegelstein will focus on advancing evidence-based medicine, strengthening practice-based guidance and enhancing DynaMed's role as a trusted clinical resource. His expertise will be invaluable as EBSCO Clinical Decisions progresses in its generative artificial intelligence journey with Dyna AI, delivering critical information to clinicians at the point of care faster and more reliably than ever.

