EBSCO Clinical Decisions Releases Dyna AI for Mobile

"Now with mobile access to Dyna AI, clinicians will have the same opportunity to ask questions and instantaneously receive answers, wherever they are, with one tap links to source information." Post this

EBSCO Clinical Decisions Sr. Vice President of Clinical Strategy & Commercial Excellence, Julia Colpitts, says this update to Dyna AI will further improve the clinician's daily workflow. "During the development of Dyna AI, patient safety has always been our top priority. With the development of Dyna AI Mobile, clinicians can enjoy a seamless experience throughout their workflow, regardless of how they access it. They can rely on the accuracy of the information, which enhances and supports their clinical decision-making process."

Dyna AI, an add-on capability, is commercially available in the United States. Dyna AI is designed for seamless integration and empowers clinicians by delivering rapid, precise, evidence-based, expert-curated clinical insights at the point of care. Learn more about Dyna AI.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. For more information, visit the EBSCO Clinical Decisions website at: http://www.clinicaldecisions.com. Visit our blog at EBSCO Health Notes or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Briana Peters

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

978-414-0277

Media Contact

Briana Peters, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0277, [email protected], www.ebsco.com

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services