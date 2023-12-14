EBSCO Information Services and EcoMap Partner to Help Libraries Support Entrepreneurship

The EcoMap platform is a curated database of all the organizations and individuals in a library's community that are committed to helping emerging entrepreneurs and small businesses grow. Post this

The EcoMap platform is a curated database of all the organizations and individuals in a library's community that are committed to helping emerging entrepreneurs and small businesses grow. This solution facilitates stronger connections and relevant information between people, companies, organizations, and resources to help the ecosystem become more effective. Public libraries can use this digital version of an ecosystem to connect community members with the most relevant entrepreneurial resources or social services they need, making the library an essential part of the community's economic development efforts.

EBSCOlearning's Chief Strategist Duncan Smith says working with EcoMap will provide a way for libraries to meet the demand for business development services from libraries. "We want libraries to be able to recognize and engage emerging entrepreneurs, and this new platform offers libraries a new solution that will lead to success for both the community's "hidden" entrepreneurs and the library."

For more information visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/ecomap.

