EBSCO Information Services and the American Library Association Award Ten Librarians with Scholarships to Attend the 2024 ALA Annual Conference

~ Scholarship to Support Professional Development and Networking ~

IPSWICH, Mass. and CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA), has awarded ten scholarships to librarians to attend the 2024 ALA Annual Conference. These scholarships are intended to help librarians defray the cost of travel and other expenses so they can attend more than 500 programs, discussions and sessions from world-class speakers and meet with library vendors. These scholarships allow recipients to learn more about digital content, innovation and leadership and expand their professional development while networking with fellow library professionals.

2024 EBSCO/ALA Scholarship Winners:

Sara Ackerman , School Librarian, PS 32 Samuel Mills Sprole School, New York, NY

, School Librarian, PS 32 Samuel Mills Sprole School, Folasade Adepoju , Chief Librarian, National Library of Nigeria , Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

, Chief Librarian, National Library of , Federal Capital Territory, Margo Holmes , Adult Program and Development Coordinator, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County , Enid, OK

, Adult Program and Development Coordinator, Public Library of and , Clare Howley , Circulation Supervisor, Sacramento Public Library, Sacramento, CA

, Circulation Supervisor, Sacramento Public Library, Cindy Jewett , Library Director, James A. Tuttle Library, Antrim, NH

, Library Director, James A. Tuttle Library, Nyakundi James Nyambane, Head Librarian, Knowledge Empowering Youth Trust, Nairobi, Kenya

Elysa Parks , Operations Director, Hopkinsville -Christian County Public Library, Hopkinsville, KY

, Operations Director, -Christian County Public Library, Lanyi Summery Peng, Business and Economics Librarian, California State University, Los Angeles , CA

, CA Laura Silver , Library Media Specialist, PS 90 The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness, Brooklyn, NY

, Library Media Specialist, PS 90 The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness, Bukola James , Graduate Fellow of the Nigerian Golden Jubilee Fellowship Program, Amogbon Consultants Limited, Osogbo, Nigeria

EBSCO is dedicated to supporting the library community and maintains a long-standing tradition of co-sponsoring scholarships to ALA conferences that provide funds for conference registration, travel and expenses. The scholarship recipients will be honored by EBSCO and ALA representatives during the conference at a scholarship breakfast.

About ALA

The American Library Association (ALA) is the foremost national organization providing resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, the ALA has been the trusted voice for academic, public, school, government and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library's role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit http://www.ala.org.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Holmes

Communications Director

[email protected]

978-414-0420

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services