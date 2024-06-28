EBSCO Information Services Announces 2024 EBSCO Solar Grant Winners

Committed to decreasing its carbon footprint, EBSCO has awarded libraries more than $2,000,000 in grants since 2015. Post this

2024 EBSCO Solar Grant recipients:

Biblioteca Daniel Cosío Villegas (Mexico City, MX)

A leading library in Mexico and Latin America, offering a wealth of different collections and specialized services for the academic community. Their current development plan entails aligning themselves to offer current and accurate information to patrons and collaborating with various members of national and international communities. By installing a solar array on campus, Biblioteca Daniel Cosío Villegas hopes to encourage other institutions in their area to undertake similar projects.

Carnegie Public Library (Eureka Springs, AR)

The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library is one of four libraries in Arkansas built with funding from Andrew Carnegie. This library offers several programs to the community and is known nationally for its rich history. By installing solar panels, the library looks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and help their city reach a goal of installing 2.5 megawatts of solar by 2042.

Royal Oak Public Library (Royal Oak, MI)

Serving more than 155,000 patrons last year, Royal Oak Public Library is in Royal Oak, Michigan, not far from Detroit. Offering programming to patrons of all ages, they welcome all patrons, as a library card is not required to visit. The installation of roof-mounted solar will reduce the library's electricity consumption by 48 percent.

University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine Library (San Antonio, TX)

Serving students from the Osteopathic Medicine, Graduate Biomedical Sciences and Graduate Public Health learning communities, the UIW Libraries focus on supporting teaching, learning and scholarship. The library currently has a seven-year sustainability plan, and solar panel installation will offset their energy consumption by 100 percent.

Williamsville Public Library and Museum (Williamsville, IL)

Located along the historic Route 66, the Williamsville Public Library strives to enhance the lives of the people who live in or visit their community. With the installation of solar panels, their current energy usage will be offset by 70 percent.

For more information about the EBSCO Solar Grant, the 2024 EBSCO Solar Grant recipients and all past recipients, visit http://www.ebsco.com/solar.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

