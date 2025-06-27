EBSCO Information Services Announces 2025 EBSCO Solar Grant Recipients

Now in its tenth year, the program {EBSCO Solar} continues to support libraries in adopting solar energy and creating more sustainable spaces for their communities. Post this

Accra Technical University

Accra Technical University (ATU) is a leading institution in Ghana, specializing in technical and vocational education and established in 1949, later becoming the first Technical University in Ghana. Installing solar panels will not only help them reduce energy costs but also enable them to support the surrounding community during power grid disruptions.

Brooklyn Public Library

Established in 1896, the Brooklyn Public Library is one of the largest public library systems in the United States, serving more than two million residents. Spearheading renewable energy projects across its 60+ locations, the EBSCO Solar Grant will aid the Brooklyn Public Library in offsetting their energy footprint and establishing themselves as an influencer in sustainability efforts across New York City.

Patten Free Library

Patten Free Library was founded in 1847 by George and John Patten as a subscription library. Originally only serving Bath residents, today the Patten Free Library welcomes more than 100,000 visitors annually. Committed to sustainability, they plan to reduce their carbon footprint by automating their building system and installing solar panels, allowing them to reinvest their energy savings into services and maintenance.

Wolfe County Public Library

Serving the Appalachian community of Wolfe County in Campton, Kentucky, Wolfe County Public Library is a vital educational and cultural hub. Currently, their goals include improving accessibility, enhancing outdoor spaces and increasing energy efficiency, and receiving the EBSCO Solar grant will help them achieve these goals.

Visit EBSCO Solar to learn about the EBSCO Solar grant, this year's recipients and past recipients.

