EBSCO Information Services Announces Details for the 2026 EBSCO User Group

The 2026 EBSCO User Group will include key sessions, hands-on workshops, help desks and discussions on best practices, as well as a third conference day dedicated to EBSCO FOLIO. Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow librarians, EBSCO experts and industry leaders, gaining insights into the latest innovations in library technology.

Teri Oaks Gallaway, Ph.D., President of the User Group Board of Directors and Executive Director of SCELC, reflects on the importance of this event in shaping the future of library technology and fostering collaboration within the library community. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to meet with and hear from academic librarians whose passion and insights are invaluable to the development and future of EBSCO products and services. As we collaborated, shared insights, and explored the future of library technology, this year's event set the stage for even more exciting opportunities in 2026. We look forward to continuing the conversations and innovations that will shape the next generation of library services."

While formal registration details are still to come, we encourage all interested participants to save the date for this event. Stay tuned to the official event website for updates and registration information.

