EBSCO Information Services CEO Tim Collins to Retire on June 30, 2024

EBSCO Industries CEO David Walker says that Tim has been a huge contributor to EBSCO Information Services and EBSCO Industries' overall success. "We are incredibly appreciative to Tim for the leadership he provided to the business and for the contributions he has made to EBSCO's success. After 40 years of contributions to the business and the library information services industry, Tim will be difficult to replace. However, he leaves the business well-positioned for growth. We look forward to conducting our search and selection process for his successor and continuing to execute on our future growth opportunities."

EBSCO Industries' goal is to have a successor in the role by July 1, 2024; they are working with the global Leadership Advisory Firm, Egon Zehnder, on a comprehensive process to identify the next CEO for EBSCO Information Services.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

