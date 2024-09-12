EBSCO Information Services' Clinical Decisions Joins Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

Executive Vice President of EBSCO Clinical Decisions, Betsy Jones, says this membership with CHAI will help achieve quality assurance for Dyna AI. Post this

CHAI CEO, Brian Anderson, MD, says he is thrilled to be growing the community of organizations committed to ensuring the responsible use of health AI. "We are driven by the expertise and diverse perspectives of our members together with the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI, on a foundation of trust and safety."

Visit Clinical Decisions' Dyna AI website to learn more.

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com or visit our blog at EBSCO Health Notes.

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

