EBSCO Information Services Continues to Grow Magazine Archive Collection with Release of The Hockey News Magazine Archive

"The Hockey News Magazine Archive offers significant value to historians, sports science students, researchers and hockey enthusiasts, examining the development of hockey organizations, competitions, key events, teams and league structures." Post this

Like all EBSCO's magazine archives, the new archives are available as a one-time purchase, giving libraries the ability to retain long-term access to essential content. Each issue in the digital archives is presented in its original, complete format. All articles, advertisements and cover pages have been indexed with subject terms to allow users to quickly find relevant results and easily search using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™.

Other magazine archives available in EBSCO's digital magazine archive collection include Academy of Management Collection Archive, The Magazine ANTIQUES, ARTnews, Art in America, Architectural Digest, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Ebony, Esquire, Food & Wine, Forbes, Fortune, Life, Maclean's, People, Southern Living, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Travel + Leisure, U.S. News & World Report and Vanity Fair.

For more information on these archives, visit EBSCO's digital magazine archives.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Karena Donnelly

Sr Communications Specialist

[email protected]

978-414-0440

Media Contact

Karena Donnelly, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0440, [email protected], www.ebsco.com

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services