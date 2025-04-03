EBSCO Information Services Expands its Digital Archive Collection with the Introduction of Three New Magazine Archives

"We are dedicated to the continual enhancement and expansion of our Archive product line, this year and beyond." Post this

Southern Living Magazine Archive: A unique magazine archive that provides 450 issues of the beloved Southern Living Magazine and explores Southern culture, traditions and travel destinations. The archive celebrates the food, homes and places that define the regions of Southern United States and is a comprehensive resource for those interested in the history of Southern lifestyle.

Travel + Leisure Magazine Archive: An extensive archive of 451 issues filled with detailed information on worldwide destinations, the latest travel news, practical tips, and comprehensive guides. The archive offers extensive coverage of leisure travel and offers insights into travel trends, hotels and resorts, destination guides and planning.

Food & Wine Magazine Archive: A curated collection of more than 360 issues of Food & Wine Magazine that celebrate exceptional gourmet experiences from around the globe. The archive is the authority on food and drink culture, showcasing recipes, dining experiences, and culinary expertise and will appeal to researchers interested in the history of hospitality and culinary arts.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says the release of these three archives demonstrates EBSCO's commitment to supporting the various collection development needs of libraries. "We are dedicated to the continual enhancement and expansion of our Archive product line, this year and beyond. We want to offer a wide variety of archive databases, with the option for a one-time, perpetual-access purchase, to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

In the digital archives, each issue is presented in its entirety as originally published. All articles, advertisements and cover pages have been indexed with subject terms to allow users to quickly find relevant results and easily search using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™.

Other magazine archives available in EBSCO's digital magazine archive collection include Academy of Management Collection Archive, Architectural Digest, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Ebony, Esquire, Forbes, Fortune, Life, Maclean's, People, Sports Illustrated, TIME, U.S. News & World Report and Vanity Fair.

For more information on these archives visit EBSCO's digital magazine archives.

