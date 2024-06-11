EBSCO Information Services Expands its History Resources with Release of Iter Bibliography

~ Comprehensive Bibliography for Research of the Middle Ages and Renaissance ~
IPSWICH, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iter Bibliography, a unique bibliography covering the Middle Ages and Renaissance, is now available from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). Iter Bibliography, published by Iter Press, is an extensive index of more than 1.5 million citations for secondary source materials. The vast collection will appeal to libraries with specialized research needs or those looking to support researchers studying the medieval period and the Renaissance in European history.
Iter Bibliography material includes 2,300 indexed journal titles and 16,500 indexed essay collection titles spanning 400-1700 CE. Iter Bibliography includes citations for books and journal material including articles, reviews, review articles, bibliographies, catalogues, abstracts and discographies as well as citations for dissertation abstracts and essays in books including conference proceedings, festschriften, encyclopedias and exhibition catalogues. The bibliography will continue to grow by approximately 50,000 records a year.
The resource is available via the EBSCOhost® platform and mutual subscribers to Iter Bibliography
and EBSCO Discovery Service™(EDS) will receive automatic integration of Iter Bibliography into their EDS experience.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
