EBSCO Information Services Introduces Africa Studies Source to Expand Global Scholarly Impact

"Africa Studies Source is invaluable for researchers seeking in-depth insights into the continent's ongoing developments." Post this

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says the new resource empowers scholars to explore the evolving narratives shaping the continent of Africa. "By providing access to a vast collection of scholarly journals, the database supports the advancement of research on Africa. Africa Studies Source is invaluable for researchers seeking in-depth insights into the continent's ongoing developments."

The launch of Africa Studies Source demonstrates EBSCO's ongoing dedication to advancing global academic research with the addition of another Cultural and Area Studies resource.

For more information, visit: Africa Studies Source.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Karena Donnelly

Sr Communications Specialist

[email protected]

978-414-0440

Media Contact

Karena Donnelly, EBSCO Information Services, 9783566500, [email protected], www.ebsco.com

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services