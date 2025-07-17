EBSCO Information Services Introduces Africa Studies Source to Expand Global Scholarly Impact

~ Extensive Collection of Full-text Magazines and Journals for Africa Studies ~
IPSWICH, Mass., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Researchers across the globe looking for an authoritative resource for Africa studies will benefit from the release of Africa Studies Source from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). Africa Studies Source includes a vast array of scholarly full-text journals and magazines, offering detailed insights into the history, culture, politics, education, and ongoing medical and scientific research that define the African continent.
Africa Studies Source offers researchers access to more than 656 magazines and journals, including 614 peer-reviewed journals. Researchers gain valuable insights from international and regional journals, all authored by leading experts in various fields. The unique resource provides coverage of a wide array of subjects including the African diaspora, African history and politics, agriculture, business and industry, cultural traditions, colonialism & human rights, economic development & globalization, education, environmental issues, foreign relations, government & politics, health & medicine, religion, and science & technology.
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says the new resource empowers scholars to explore the evolving narratives shaping the continent of Africa. "By providing access to a vast collection of scholarly journals, the database supports the advancement of research on Africa. Africa Studies Source is invaluable for researchers seeking in-depth insights into the continent's ongoing developments."
The launch of Africa Studies Source demonstrates EBSCO's ongoing dedication to advancing global academic research with the addition of another Cultural and Area Studies resource.
