EBSCO Information Services Introduces Artificial Intelligence Beta Program

Natural Language Search, a beta release kicking off in July 2024, allows for searching in the researcher's natural language, and is intended to honor the users' intent. The underlying search technology leverages EBSCO's relevance ranking, subject query expansion via the Unified Subject Index of linked data-controlled vocabularies and authoritative metadata, with the addition of AI query expansion for common words.

EBSCO Director of Semantics, Ashleigh Faith, says the company is focused on building responsible AI features on the foundations of authoritative data, information literacy, scholarly best practices, presented in a transparent, user-focused interface. "EBSCO's beta releases demonstrate how the company is integrating AI within the framework of our curated authoritative content — in a responsible, ethical way to prevent the dissemination of misinformation, ensuring our technology delivers relevant, accurate resources to researchers. We look forward to receiving feedback from our beta testers, which will help inform EBSCO's AI developments moving forward."

In Fall 2023, EBSCO announced upcoming plans to incorporate AI into the company's products as well as guiding principles for responsible use of AI. In 2025, EBSCO will release two additional beta programs, AI Reference Assistance and Literature Review. Visit EBSCO Artificial Intelligence on our website to learn more and inquire about potential beta opportunities in the future.

