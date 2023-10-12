EBSCO Information Services Introduces EBSCOlearning™

With EBSCOlearning's products and services, we look to equip people and organizations with enhanced productivity, greater efficiency, lower turnover, improved employee satisfaction, career and life advancement. Tweet this

EBSCO, while well-known for its worldwide research and library solutions for academic, school and public libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, and government agencies, also has a portfolio of highly acclaimed corporate learning and career development products and services for businesses, educational institutions and workforce development organizations. These products and services include EBSCO LearningExpress®, Accel5®, Job and Career Accelerator, Personal Success Skills, FinancialFit and GradPrep. These products provide leadership and management skills development, entrepreneurial training, career development resources, GED equivalency, college and graduate school test preparation, occupational test preparation, learning resources for correctional facilities, technical courses such as AWS training, and much more.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Holmes

Director of Communications

[email protected]

978-414-0420

Media Contact

Jessica Holmes, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0420, [email protected], https://www.ebsco.com/

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services