EBSCO Information Services Introduces EBSCOlearning™

~ New Division Designed to Enhance Professional Development and Educational Skills for Businesses, Organizations and Individuals ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the launch of EBSCOlearning™, a new division designed to improve the skills and productivity of businesses, organizations and learners of all ages. This move brings together EBSCO's trusted skills development content and robust learning solutions under one organization to help serve the needs of professionals and workers, as well as learners at secondary schools, trade schools, colleges, universities, graduate schools and public libraries.
EBSCO Senior Vice President and General Manager of EBSCOlearning, Mike Laddin, says this move enables EBSCO to provide additional, concentrated focus in developing learning products for students and those in the workforce. "Leveraging EBSCO's evidence-based approach to skills development and collaborating with leading subject matter experts in various fields, our focus is on empowering futures and ensuring success. This enables us to provide improved outcomes for businesses, organizations and individuals. With EBSCOlearning's products and services, we look to equip people and organizations with enhanced productivity, greater efficiency, lower turnover, improved employee satisfaction, career and life advancement. We have a focus on 'real-time learning' in bite-sized increments to meet the needs of how people learn and work today."
EBSCO, while well-known for its worldwide research and library solutions for academic, school and public libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, and government agencies, also has a portfolio of highly acclaimed corporate learning and career development products and services for businesses, educational institutions and workforce development organizations. These products and services include EBSCO LearningExpress®, Accel5®, Job and Career Accelerator, Personal Success Skills, FinancialFit and GradPrep. These products provide leadership and management skills development, entrepreneurial training, career development resources, GED equivalency, college and graduate school test preparation, occupational test preparation, learning resources for correctional facilities, technical courses such as AWS training, and much more.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Jessica Holmes
Director of Communications
[email protected]
978-414-0420
Media Contact
Jessica Holmes, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0420, [email protected], https://www.ebsco.com/
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services
Share this article