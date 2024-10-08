EBSCO Information Services Launches Inspec with Full Text

"By combining comprehensive full-text content with the Inspec database, together with actionable insights from Inspec Analytics, we are confident that researcher workflows will benefit immensely and create a positive impact on advancing knowledge and innovation." Post this

Inspec Analytics, a dynamic research intelligence tool based on the IET's Inspec database, can be accessed within Inspec with Full Text. The tool enables research professionals to explore beyond the literature in Inspec with Full Text to identify and compare research trends across thousands of organizations and scientific concepts at both local and global levels. Integrated access to Inspec Analytics is available through links on the EBSCOhost® or EBSCO Discovery Service™ results page.

EBSCO's Vice President of Database Partnerships Ryan Bernier says EBSCO's collaboration with IET brings the most robust offering to scientific and technical researchers. "Creating resources like Inspec with Full Text is essential to our goal of providing comprehensive and dependable resources to assist researchers aiming to make a difference."

Head of Sales and Impact at the IET, Andrew Altmann added: "The IET is delighted to collaborate with EBSCO on the development of Inspec with Full Text, and this partnership represents a significant milestone. By combining comprehensive full-text content with the Inspec database, together with actionable insights from Inspec Analytics, we are confident that researcher workflows will benefit immensely and create a positive impact on advancing knowledge and innovation."

About the IET

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is dedicated to engineering a better world. It inspires, informs, and influences the global engineering community to drive positive change. As a diverse organization at the intersection of engineering and technology, the IET shares knowledge that helps make sense of the world and addresses the challenges that matter most. This unique position enables the IET to effectively champion the field of engineering.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

