EBSCO Information Services Launches LitBase

IPSWICH, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces LitBase, a vast global literature resource with a clean, intuitive search experience. LitBase offers a curated collection of critical primary texts and secondary literary sources to support research of the most studied authors, poetry, fiction, plays, and creative nonfiction worldwide.
With more than 425,000 primary sources, 100,000 secondary and reference sources, and hundreds of full-text scholarly journals and literary magazines, LitBase provides unparalleled content to support students, researchers and faculty in their research. The new literary resource encompasses the classics of the Western canon as well as contemporary literature and offers full text of writing from diverse parts of the world. LitBase also celebrates authors from diverse voices such as the LGBTQ+ community, underserved and Indigenous populations in the US, Black authors and women authors.
LitBase integrates with MLA International Bibliography to create a comprehensive research experience for students and faculty. The integration enables libraries to complement their research with the most recognized literature and language bibliography with minimal overlap of scholarly journals and literary magazines.
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says LitBase stands out as an unmatched resource for conducting research in literature. "LitBase sets itself apart from other literary resources with its robust content spanning from diverse parts of the world, integration with MLA International Bibliography and inclusion of works from contemporary writers. An intuitive, modern search experience has become increasingly important for researchers, and this new collection was specifically designed to provide this type of research experience with its market-validated research paths, designs, and browse options."
LitBase offers a clean, easy-to-use and intuitive user experience. The resource is optimized to work on the new EBSCOhost® user interface with enhanced visuals and market-validated search paths.
For more information visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/litbase.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
