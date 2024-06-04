EBSCO Information Services Launches LitBase

"LitBase sets itself apart from other literary resources with its robust content spanning from diverse parts of the world, integration with MLA International Bibliography and inclusion of works from contemporary writers." Post this

LitBase integrates with MLA International Bibliography to create a comprehensive research experience for students and faculty. The integration enables libraries to complement their research with the most recognized literature and language bibliography with minimal overlap of scholarly journals and literary magazines.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says LitBase stands out as an unmatched resource for conducting research in literature. "LitBase sets itself apart from other literary resources with its robust content spanning from diverse parts of the world, integration with MLA International Bibliography and inclusion of works from contemporary writers. An intuitive, modern search experience has become increasingly important for researchers, and this new collection was specifically designed to provide this type of research experience with its market-validated research paths, designs, and browse options."

LitBase offers a clean, easy-to-use and intuitive user experience. The resource is optimized to work on the new EBSCOhost® user interface with enhanced visuals and market-validated search paths.

For more information visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/litbase.

