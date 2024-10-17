EBSCO Information Services Launches Mosaic, by GOBI Library Solutions

"Mosaic was designed not only to leverage our strengths but to take those strengths to the next level and create a solution built for the future." Post this

Mosaic is now available and offers an efficient discovery and firm order workflow for title-by-title e-books from EBSCO eBooks, IGI Global, JSTOR and Taylor & Francis. Librarians can easily place orders with specific library details and guaranteed pricing, streamlining their acquisition workflow and providing confidence throughout the process. Mosaic also offers instant order acknowledgements, rapid fulfillment, and the convenience of receiving fulfillment confirmations and proxied access URLs directly via email, enabling librarians to save time and benefit from an efficient, modern ordering solution.

Additionally, Mosaic provides simplified order history and invoicing, allowing librarians to track order status, review purchasing history and avoid duplicate orders all in a single, centralized location. Librarians can also download basic cataloging records via rapid MARC record delivery, ensuring new acquisitions are quickly and easily discoverable to patrons. Mosaic will continue to evolve, with additional features and functionality to be added based on user-informed feedback.

Professor and Head Librarian of Technical Services and Library Automation at Austin Community College Linda Barr states, "The Mosaic Innovation Partner program is all about collaboration. We need vendors who not only listen to user feedback but also act on it. This kind of partnership is crucial for driving improvements and making sure that user voices are heard. By focusing on user input, EBSCO is creating a platform that truly meets our needs."

John Lenahan, Vice President of Published Content at JSTOR, part of the nonprofit ITHAKA, says Mosaic will impact how libraries curate collections. "At JSTOR, we're focused on providing libraries with high-quality, diverse titles, including from university presses, to meet the evolving needs of their users and researchers. As libraries increasingly embrace data-driven decision-making, we believe Mosaic will play a pivotal role by empowering librarians to curate collections that perfectly align with their institution's specific needs and user preferences."

Jon Elwell, Senior Vice President of Books at EBSCO Information Services, says Mosaic is a culmination of decades of learning and experience that brings together the best of GOBI and the best of EBSCOhost Collection Manager (ECM). "Mosaic was designed not only to leverage our strengths but to take those strengths to the next level and create a solution built for the future. This platform will significantly ease the operational burdens of libraries, and we are profoundly grateful to our Innovation Partners, whose collaboration has been pivotal in achieving the excellence that our dedicated GOBI community expects and deserves."

Ongoing development will continue within Mosaic, with additional e-book platforms, ordering workflow improvements, duplication alerting, reporting features, ILS interoperability and the ability to order print books — just a few of the features coming soon. Learn about Mosaic by GOBI Library Solutions.

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research to authoritative standards and subscription content to acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations.

