EBSCO Information Services Launches Newest Artificial Intelligence Features

EBSCO Director of AI and Semantic Innovation Ashleigh Faith says these innovations have been thoughtfully developed, based on extensive user feedback and with EBSCO's AI Tenets in mind. "We are committed to responsibly leveraging AI to enhance the effectiveness of research, connecting researchers and their libraries to the world's most trustworthy content. AI Insights and NLS have undergone rigorous testing and validation by users, with each feature intended to make the research process easier and more efficient."

AI Insights is now accessible across the array of EBSCO full-text databases and EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) via multiple interfaces. NLS will be a configurable option for enhancing research experiences in the English language in April 2025. EBSCO is actively working towards enhancing NLS mode functionality across all supported languages.

Visit EBSCO Artificial Intelligence to learn more about EBSCO and AI, inquire about beta opportunities and collaborate with us on research and development initiatives.

