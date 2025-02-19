EBSCO Information Services Maintains Commitment to Supporting Libraries' Book Acquisition Needs Amidst Industry Shifts

EBSCO provides libraries with the resources and flexibility they need to best serve their patrons. Post this

Perpetual Access E-books: EBSCO continues to offer a wide selection of e-books available for perpetual purchase, ensuring libraries retain long-term access to essential content. Our robust platform, EBSCOhost, provides a seamless user experience for accessing and managing these collections.

Comprehensive Print Book Fulfillment: EBSCO maintains its robust print book ordering and fulfillment services, providing libraries with access to an extensive catalog of print titles. Our established relationships with publishers and efficient distribution network ensure timely delivery and competitive pricing.

Flexible Acquisition Models: EBSCO is a strong partner for libraries seeking flexible acquisition options, including: Evidence-Based Acquisition (EBA): EBSCO supports EBA programs, allowing libraries to curate collections based on actual usage and patron demand. Demand-Driven Acquisition (DDA): EBSCO continues to offer DDA programs, enabling libraries to automatically acquire e-books based on patron access.

Seamless Integration and Support: EBSCO products and services seamlessly integrate with existing library systems, including ILS and discovery layers. Our dedicated support team is available to assist libraries with onboarding, data migration, and ongoing support.

Jon Elwell, Senior Vice President of Books at EBSCO Information Services says, "EBSCO provides libraries with the resources and flexibility they need to best serve their patrons. We understand that perpetual access, print collections, and adaptable acquisition models are critical components of a thriving library ecosystem. EBSCO has a long-standing commitment to these services, and we have no plans to discontinue them."

EBSCO invites libraries seeking reliable and long-term solutions for perpetual access e-books, print book fulfillment, and flexible acquisition models to contact their EBSCO sales representative or visit our website to learn more.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

