EBSCO Information Services Opens Submissions for the 2024 EBSCO Solar Grant

Russell County Public Library, Kentucky; Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library, Indiana; and Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation, New Jersey, each received an EBSCO Solar Grant in 2023.

EBSCO Information Services President Tim Collins says this program is another proof point of EBSCO's commitment and dedication to sustainability. "Solar energy plays an important role in reducing carbon emissions and is a cost-effective way to decrease your library's energy footprint. With EBSCO Solar, we hope to recognize libraries looking to leverage solar energy and spread awareness of the positive impact of solar within their communities."

Learn more about EBSCO Solar including the timeline, where to submit questions, a link to the submission form and FAQs. Interested libraries are encouraged to submit questions by February 29. Submissions are due by April 22, and the winners will be announced in June 2024.

