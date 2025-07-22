EBSCO Information Services Partners with SCELC to Deliver Scalable, Supported Access to FOLIO

~ EBSCO FOLIO Services to Support Shared, Scalable Infrastructure for Consortial Libraries While Preserving Local Autonomy ~
IPSWICH, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCELC has partnered with EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) to offer FOLIO as a scalable and fully supported solution for its Members. Through this expanded partnership, SCELC institutions can now opt into a robust, multi-tenant open-source environment that supports consortial collaboration, local autonomy and long-term sustainability.
With EBSCO providing full-service implementation and hosting, SCELC will offer first-line support and serve as the central administrator for its Member libraries. Each institution maintains its own tenant while connecting to a central tenant for consortial coordination and future shared services. This model streamlines operations and enhances discovery without requiring local development or additional staff.
The environment also integrates tools such as Full Text Finder™, HoldingsIQ, and basic Panorama, with an optional EBSCO Discovery Service™ add-on, offering a unified login experience and secure, flexible operations at the tenant level.
EBSCO Director of SaaS Innovation Kathy McCarthy says this collaboration highlights the value of flexibility while maintaining local control. "Consortia need both collaboration and independence. This model offers the best of both worlds: centralized coordination without any loss of local autonomy. It's tailored for the types of libraries that need to innovate and leverage shared services but don't want to lose their independence or uniqueness."
Teri Oaks Gallaway, Ph.D., Executive Director of SCELC, says, "This collaboration advances the consortium's mission to catalyze scalable innovation for our Member institutions. SCELC FOLIO will provide consortially-managed infrastructure, dedicated SCELC support and cost savings, helping our Members maximize the impact of their resources. We're proud to bring this sustainable and forward-thinking model to our community through our partnership with EBSCO."
EBSCO has supported more than 250 libraries globally in their FOLIO implementations, tailoring support to meet each institution's unique goals, workflows and technical environments. SCELC libraries will benefit from this experience through hands-on guidance from dedicated implementation consultants and training specialists, with a seamless transition to long-term support provided by customer account teams. This proven approach ensures each implementation is scalable, sustainable and aligned with each library's mission.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About SCELC
Among the top five North American consortia in terms of licensing volume, SCELC is an opt-in consortium composed of academic, research and medical institutions, with a predominance of small and medium-sized libraries. SCELC represents 108 Member institutions, over 222 Affiliate institutions, with a combined student population of over 1.4 million. In 2025, the SCELC Board adopted three new strategic pillars, including developing consortial technology services, like SCELC FOLIO.
