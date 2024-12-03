EBSCO Information Services Releases Definitive Full-Text Resource for Petroleum Studies

~ Petroleum Source™ Offers Largest Collection of Leading Full-Text Journals Covering Petroleum Industry ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the launch of Petroleum Source™, a new full-text resource covering the extraction, refining, transportation and impact of oil, gas and other resources. Petroleum Source supports students and researchers in their exploration of the technological trends and related scientific knowledge surrounding the world of petroleum products and their global impact.
Offering an invaluable collection of sources, Petroleum Source includes more than 200 scientific and technical indexed and abstracted journals, 115 of which have full-text and 236 company profiles. Researchers can also access essential SWOT analyses, industry reports, and an e-book collection of related subjects.
The broad range of topics covering the petroleum industry and related fields will appeal to researchers and scientists looking to expand their knowledge of oil, gas and other petroleum-related topics including:
- Alternate fuels and energy fuels
- Coal
- Drilling
- Gas
- Health, safety and environment
- Hydrocarbon
- Methane
- Oil
- Petroleum
- Pipelines
- Reservoir engineering and recovery methods
- Shipping and storage
- Well completion and servicing
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says the release of Petroleum Source meets the demands of the growing industry. "The study of petroleum and its global implications has become an increasingly important field of study, and EBSCO wanted to offer a robust resource to support that need. With the combination of unique full-text journals and essential non-journal content, Petroleum Source is an authoritative resource in its field."
EBSCO provides a wide variety of technology & engineering resources as well as energy & power resources that complement one another. Learn more about Petroleum Source.
