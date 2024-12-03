EBSCO Information Services Releases Definitive Full-Text Resource for Petroleum Studies

"The study of petroleum and its global implications has become an increasingly important field of study, and EBSCO wanted to offer a robust resource to support that need." Post this

The broad range of topics covering the petroleum industry and related fields will appeal to researchers and scientists looking to expand their knowledge of oil, gas and other petroleum-related topics including:

Alternate fuels and energy fuels

Coal

Drilling

Gas

Health, safety and environment

Hydrocarbon

Methane

Oil

Petroleum

Pipelines

Reservoir engineering and recovery methods

Shipping and storage

Well completion and servicing

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says the release of Petroleum Source meets the demands of the growing industry. "The study of petroleum and its global implications has become an increasingly important field of study, and EBSCO wanted to offer a robust resource to support that need. With the combination of unique full-text journals and essential non-journal content, Petroleum Source is an authoritative resource in its field."

EBSCO provides a wide variety of technology & engineering resources as well as energy & power resources that complement one another. Learn more about Petroleum Source.

