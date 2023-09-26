EBSCO Information Services Releases Moment Magazine Archive

Moment Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Nadine Epstein says being a part of EBSCO's magazine archive collection is a natural fit for Moment Magazine. Tweet this

Moment Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Nadine Epstein says being a part of EBSCO's magazine archive collection is a natural fit for Moment Magazine. "With more than 70 years of supporting libraries worldwide, EBSCO is the most reliable choice for a partnership to help us increase exposure and expand the audience for Moment. As part of the EBSCO Magazine Archives collection, Moment will be searched alongside other EBSCO resources being accessed by scholars and researchers of Jewish history, cultural studies and related fields. We look forward to continued growth from this unique partnership."

In the digital archive, each issue of Moment is presented in its entirety as originally published. All articles and cover pages have been indexed with subject terms to allow users to quickly find relevant results and easily search using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™. Like all of EBSCO's magazine archives, Moment Magazine Archive is available as a one-time purchase.

EBSCO continues to grow its digital magazine archive collection with the addition of Moment Magazine Archive. Other magazines available include Architectural Digest, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Ebony, Esquire, Forbes, Fortune, Life, Maclean's, People, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Vanity Fair Magazine and U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit https://www.ebsco.com/products/magazine-archives.

