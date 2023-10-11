EBSCO Information Services Releases Serials Price Projection Report for 2024

Published annually, EBSCO's Serials Price Projection is based on surveys of a wide range of publishers and reviews of historical serials pricing data to assist information professionals as they make budgeting decisions for the upcoming renewals season. Tweet this

Although this report is based upon careful analysis, EBSCO recommends using caution when using these projections, as they rely on historical trends and current estimates. To read the 2024 Serials Price Projection Report in its entirety and view the Five-Year Journal Price Increase History, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/sites/default/files/acquiadam-assets/EBSCO-Serials-Price-Projections-Report-2024.pdf

