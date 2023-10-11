EBSCO Information Services Releases Serials Price Projection Report for 2024

~ Annual Report Provides Overall Effective Publisher Price Increases for Academic and Academic Medical Libraries ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has published the 2024 Serials Price Projection Report. This year's report projects that the overall effective publisher price increases for academic and academic medical libraries are expected to be (before any currency impact) in the range of three to four percent for individual e-journal titles, two to three percent for e-journal packages and four to five percent for print titles.
Published annually, EBSCO's Serials Price Projection is based on surveys of a wide range of publishers and reviews of historical serials pricing data to assist information professionals as they make budgeting decisions for the upcoming renewals season. This report looks at market dynamics highlighting many issues that are currently driving the scholarly information marketplace including economic factors such as high inflation rates, currency impact, the trend toward Open Access (OA) content, and the decline of print materials and more.
Although this report is based upon careful analysis, EBSCO recommends using caution when using these projections, as they rely on historical trends and current estimates. To read the 2024 Serials Price Projection Report in its entirety and view the Five-Year Journal Price Increase History, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/sites/default/files/acquiadam-assets/EBSCO-Serials-Price-Projections-Report-2024.pdf
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
