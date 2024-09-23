EBSCO Information Services Releases Serials Price Projection Report for 2025

~ Annual Report Provides Price Increases for Scholarly Publishing~
IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has published the 2025 Serials Price Projection Report, offering valuable insights into the financial landscape for libraries and publishers as they prepare for the upcoming renewal season. This year's report projects overall effective publisher price increases for libraries are four to five percent for individual e-journal titles, three and a half to four and a half percent for e-journal packages and five to six percent for print titles (before currency impact).
As part of EBSCO's ongoing commitment to helping customers navigate serials pricing, this report provides price projections based on comprehensive publisher surveys and a thorough review of historical pricing data. It also looks at market dynamics, highlighting issues that are driving the scholarly information marketplace including economic factors such as high inflation rates, currency impact, the trend toward Open Access (OA), and investments in artificial intelligence.
Although this report is based upon careful analysis, EBSCO advises using caution when using these projections, as they rely on historical trends and current estimates. Read the 2025 Serials Price Projection Report in its entirety and view the Five-Year Journal Price Increase History for more information.
