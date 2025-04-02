EBSCO Information Services Unveils Business Searching Interface

"By introducing this new interface, we aim to empower users to engage and interact with our business content in ways they never have before." Post this

Business Searching Interface helps researchers explore topics with access to leading business journals across various fields and discover featured content including executive interviews, ahead-of-print articles, business news and industry surveys. The interface also facilitates the examination of individual companies, allowing researchers to browse case studies, country reports, industry reports and SWOT analyses.

EBSCO Information Services Director of Product Management Anthony DiZazzo says the interface was designed to provide a sleek, modern look and create a user-friendly search experience for all business researchers. "Our goal was to ensure that users can easily navigate the interface and quickly find information they need. Powered by the varied content in our Business Source suite of products, the intuitive layout and visually appealing design enhances overall usability, making the search process both seamless and productive. By introducing this new interface, we aim to empower users to engage and interact with our business content in ways they never have before."

Business Searching Interface leverages the robust content in EBSCO's Business Source suite of databases: Business Source® Premier, Business Source® Complete, Business Source® Ultimate, Business Source® Corporate and Business Source® Corporate Plus, establishing the suite as the definitive resource for business journals and other sources.

The Business Searching Interface is now available to Business Source customers who wish to opt in early. In July 2025, all customers will automatically receive access. The standard EBSCOhost® interface will remain available, allowing users to choose between the traditional experience and BSI's modern, visual design.

