EBSCO Information Services Unveils EBSCO's Clinical Decisions Dyna Innovation Center

When considering the use of AI in a clinical environment, a judicious approach is necessary, especially considering clinical diagnosis and treatment. The Clinical Decisions editorial team, led by Dr. Peter Oettgen, Editor-in-Chief, DynaMed®, Diane Hanson, Editor-in-Chief, Dynamic Health™, and Dr. Katherine Eisenberg, Sr. Medical Director, Clinical Decisions, is releasing principles for the responsible use of AI, centered around quality, security and patient privacy, transparency, governance and equity.

EBSCO Vice President of Product Management, DynaMedex™, Julia Colpitts, says the team is prioritizing a safe environment, first and foremost. "Patient safety is our top priority. Our 'walled garden' approach ensures access to trusted, evidence-based content, developed by clinical experts following our rigorous editorial process. With the right safeguards in place, our team is exploring AI-based tools collaboratively, among our team of technologists, clinicians, subject matter experts and clinical editors, to ensure no stone is unturned."

EBSCO Vice President of Project Management Dynamic Health, Peter Darcy, says this initiative reflects the team's commitment to enhancing patient care. "By safely and appropriately leveraging the power of AI, we're looking to decrease time to answer while providing accurate, evidence-based information to health care professionals, when and where they need it. Our goal is to help patients and caregivers arrive at the answers they need, positively impacting patient outcomes."

