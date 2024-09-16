EBSCOed Launches LER.me for Managing Self-Sovereign Learning and Employment Records

"The release of LER.me marks the beginning of the end of an era of research and development, setting the stage for a momentous reality shift to skills-based hiring and competency-based education worldwide." - Kristin Delwo, EBSCOed Founder & President Post this

Through LER.me, users can aggregate evidence, collect open badges, credentials and awards, leverage PACKS and skills vocabularies, and share curated, standardized digital resumes. Users can also tap into validated partner sources, including apprenticeships, and take their wallet with them into and out of any EBSCOed LER solution, including the Alabama Talent Triad, supporting state-to-state mobility and equitable opportunities.

EBSCOed Founder & President Kristin Delwo says, "The release of LER.me, along with the IEEE 1484.2 LER Ecosystem Global Standard that references leading interoperability standards such as open badges and comprehensive learner records, marks the beginning of the end of an era of research and development, setting the stage for a momentous reality shift to skills-based hiring and competency-based education worldwide. We are committed to making all learning count for all individuals, improving economies and lives at scale."

LER.me is currently available at no cost. Users can sign up and start building their LER at http://www.ler.me.

