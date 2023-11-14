EBSCOlearning™ and BlueRecruit Partner to Create a New Workforce Development Product for Trade Professionals

Combining our vision to serve trade professionals in the library community and EBSCO's commitment to supporting public library patrons' interests and goals make the partnership a natural fit. Post this

Job seekers can explore more than one hundred trades in more than a dozen industries in BlueCareer by EBSCOlearning including automotive, construction, energy, hospitality, landscaping, manufacturing, marine, security and utilities.

BlueRecruit's COO Gina Camacho says their key goal is to provide services to skilled tradespeople, and this partnership is ideal for achieving that goal. "Combining our vision to serve trade professionals in the library community and EBSCO's commitment to supporting public library patrons' interest and goals make the partnership a natural fit."

EBSCOlearning's Chief Strategist Duncan Smith says creating BlueCareer by EBSCOlearning is a great way for EBSCO to support the occupational needs of a diverse group of library users. "EBSCO and BlueRecruit see the need for libraries to provide enhanced services to trade professionals. This partnership allows us to deliver an easy-to-use resource center that not only gives them a starting point in their job search, but also supports them along the way with training modules and scholarship exploration."

For more information visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/learningexpress/bluecareer

About BlueRecruit

BlueRecruit is a direct-hire marketplace built for skilled-trade workers who want to grow their career and the companies desperate for their talent. The average blue-collar job requires 4x more hard skills than white-collar jobs; however, the recruiting system for each segment is virtually the same. That is why BlueRecruit removes the inefficiencies of resumes and job posts and focuses on the skills and experiences that matter. BlueRecruit was founded in October 2019 by Rich Camacho and Gina Camacho and is headquartered in Raleigh. NC. Stay connected with BlueRecruit on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

