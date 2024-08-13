EBSCOlearning™ and Harvard Business Publishing Collaborate to Offer Harvard ManageMentor®

With topics ranging from developing employees, performance appraisals, finance essentials and career management, these courses are taught by experts and provide the quality expected from the publishers of the Harvard Business Review. Post this

EBSCOlearning Senior Vice President & General Manager Michael Laddin says this collaboration provides businesses and other organizations with professional development courses that deliver the highest quality content. "We could not be more pleased to provide business professionals at every stage of their careers with development courses from one of the most trusted institutions worldwide. Helping professionals sharpen their skillset or learn new skills from industry experts on their own time is something we are passionate about at EBSCOlearning, and we are honored to continue doing so through this work with Harvard Business Publishing."

Karl da Gama Campos, leader of Strategic Partnerships for Harvard Business Publishing, says that Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) is excited to extend their long-standing relationship with EBSCO to now include Harvard ManageMentor®. "Both EBSCOlearning and HBP are leaders in providing online skills development resources, and we are enthusiastic about working with EBSCOlearning and having them add Harvard ManageMentor® to their line of high-quality products."

