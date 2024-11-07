EBSCOlearning™ and Mindstone Announce Mindstone AI Skills Training from EBSCOlearning

Mindstone AI Skills Training from EBSCOlearning is uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of non-technical teams, offering immediately applicable skills that integrate AI into daily work functions. Post this

EBSCO Senior Vice President and General Manager of EBSCOlearning Mike Laddin says this new partnership with Mindstone provides practical AI skills training that has an immediate, positive impact to employees' productivity, and enhances an organization's ability to fully capitalize on the opportunities that AI presents. "Mindstone AI Skills Training from EBSCOlearning addresses the core need for foundational AI understanding, empowering teams to use AI tools confidently and effectively in everyday tasks."

Joshua Wohle, CEO of Mindstone, says that "As demand for accessible AI skills training intensifies, our partnership with EBSCOlearning leads the way by offering an intuitive, scalable platform that supports diverse industries. A range of organizations are already using Mindstone to upskill their teams on (practical) AI, including professional basketball teams, software companies, publishers, and financial services organizations. Running the largest practical AI community in the world provides us with unparalleled insight into real-world use cases that impact people's jobs – as evidenced by the impact of our program."

Mindstone AI Skills Training from EBSCOlearning is also available to high school and college students, as well as for public libraries to offer to their communities. Learn more about EBSCOlearning™.

About EBSCOlearning™

EBSCOlearning offers highly acclaimed corporate learning, educational and career development products and services for businesses, educational institutions, and workforce development institutions. As a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), EBSCOlearning's focus is to enhance professional development and educational skills for businesses, organizations and individuals. The division's trusted skills development content and robust learning solutions help serve the needs of professionals and workers, as well as learners at secondary schools, trade schools, colleges, universities, graduate schools and public libraries. Learn more at: https://www.ebsco.com/products/ebscolearning.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research to authoritative standards and subscription content to acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X,Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mindstone

Mindstone is a practical AI training platform that unlocks 60%+ productivity gains for your business by training your non-technical staff to use AI in their daily jobs. We combine our best-in-class personalised learning technology (which itself leverages a ton of AI under-the-hood to improve the learning experience), with learnings from running the biggest practical AI community in the world.

