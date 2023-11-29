EBSCOlearning™ and the American Management Association (AMA) Launch AMA MicroCourses™ powered by EBSCOlearning

AMA MicroCourses powered by EBSCOlearning is available for businesses, colleges and universities, libraries, schools, and government, and designed to enable organizations and users to improve business knowledge, practical skills and productivity. Post this

The initial product offering will consist of more than 80 online MicroCourses developed by the AMA. These courses will assist participants in honing their business enhancement, management and leadership skills at all stages of their careers. Each course is approximately 20 minutes in length and can be completed at the pace of the learner.

Manny Avramidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Management Association, says that EBSCOlearning is the ideal partner for the AMA in this endeavor. "EBSCO's evidence-based approach to learning and skills development complements AMA's dedication to providing professionals with trusted and effective training. EBSCO is widely respected as a leader in research and education throughout the world, and we believe this partnership combines the strength and talent of both organizations to bring an outstanding solution to professionals."

AMA MicroCourses powered by EBSCOlearning provides 24/7/365 training, and relevant, current content from the AMA, a global leader in training, with new courses added regularly. For more information, visit https://www.ebsco.com/products/ebscolearning.

