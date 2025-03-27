EBSCOlearning™ Announces Release of Innovative Demographic Data Research Solution

"DemographicData from EBSCOlearning enhances the connection between libraries and businesses by providing a resource that helps local businesses make data-driven decisions." Post this

Custom reports provide tailored market insights to make demographic data more accessible, meaningful and actionable. DemographicData from EBSCOlearning reports and charts include information such as demographic snapshots and forward-looking trends, consumer expenditures, daytime population summaries, household summaries and income summaries. The market research is comprehensive and easy-to-use, featuring current data with five-year projections and interactive heat maps. Data is available to users in multiple export formats (PDF, Excel, Word or HTML).

The extensive amount of market insights and demographic data will appeal to a variety of global institutional markets including, but are not limited to, public libraries, two-year and four-year colleges and universities, public and private high schools, workforce development organizations, federal, state, and local governments, the U.S. military, and corporations.

EBSCOlearning's Chief Strategist Duncan Smith says, "We recognize that libraries are committed to serving their business community and looking for new ways to support their business endeavors. DemographicData from EBSCOlearning enhances the connection between libraries and businesses by providing a resource that helps local businesses make data-driven decisions."

Kalibrate's Managing Director of Global Business Development Stephen Polanski says, "By working with EBSCO we are able to offer a user-friendly solution that effectively addresses the needs of businesses and researchers seeking highly specialized information. DemographicData from EBSCOlearning delivers comprehensive and actionable market insights that guide strategic decision-making, driving enhanced business success."

For more information please visit: DemographicData from EBSCOlearning.

About Kalibrate

Kalibrate is a global location intelligence leader helping brands make data-driven decisions by combining data and analytics to select new locations, maximize market potential, and gain market share from competition.

About EBSCOlearning™

EBSCOlearning offers highly acclaimed corporate learning, educational and career development products and services for businesses, educational institutions, and workforce development institutions. As a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), EBSCOlearning's focus is to enhance professional development and educational skills for businesses, organizations and individuals. The division's trusted skills development content and robust learning solutions help serve the needs of professionals and workers, as well as learners at secondary schools, trade schools, colleges, universities, graduate schools and public libraries. Learn more at: https://www.ebsco.com/products/ebscolearning.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Karena Donnelly

Sr Communications Specialist

[email protected]

978-414-0440

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services