EBSCOlearning™ Names Dr. Bob Nelson as a 2024 Distinguished Fellow

~ EBSCOlearning's Distinguished Fellow Program Recognizes Contributions in Workforce Development ~
IPSWICH, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCOlearning™, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), has selected Dr. Bob Nelson, thought leader, best-selling author, keynote speaker and consultant, as an inaugural EBSCOlearning Distinguished Fellow for 2024. The Distinguished Fellow program was recently established by EBSCOlearning to recognize individuals who are making substantial and noteworthy contributions in the areas of career and workforce development, educational advancement, employee upskilling and organizational improvement. The criteria for this program include having a highly accredited body of work and contributions that have significantly and positively impacted people and organizations through effective and practical application.
EBSCOlearning Senior Vice President & General Manager, Michael Laddin says that EBSCOlearning is pleased to recognize Dr. Bob Nelson as its inaugural Distinguished Fellow. "Dr. Bob Nelson has been a leading authority on employee recognition, motivation and engagement for several decades. His research and practical application of management practices have been widely adopted by individuals and organizations around the world. He was recently named the number one Management Guru worldwide by Global Gurus – just one of many honors he has received."
Dr. Nelson says, "I am honored to be recognized by EBSCOlearning as a Distinguished Fellow. I have dedicated my life to helping companies and their leaders best inspire and recognize their employees, unleashing their employees' potential, and in doing so, helping their organizations to maximize their investment in their human resources."
Dr. Nelson is a best-selling author with more than five million books sold and is frequently featured in the media, such as on 60 Minutes, CNN, PBS, The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek and The Wall Street Journal, where he advises on how best to motivate today's employees. He has also consulted with 400 of the top Fortune 500 companies and is a featured expert in EBSCOlearning's Accel5™, an online skills development product for organizations and employees at all stages of their careers.
About EBSCOlearning™
EBSCOlearning offers highly acclaimed corporate learning, educational and career development products and services for businesses, educational institutions, and workforce development institutions. As a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), EBSCOlearning's focus is to enhance professional development and educational skills for businesses, organizations and individuals. The division's trusted skills development content and robust learning solutions help serve the needs of professionals and workers, as well as learners at secondary schools, trade schools, colleges, universities, graduate schools and public libraries. Learn more at: https://www.ebsco.com/products/ebscolearning.
