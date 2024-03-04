EBSCOlearning™ Names Dr. Bob Nelson as a 2024 Distinguished Fellow

Dr. Bob Nelson has been a leading authority on employee recognition, motivation and engagement for several decades. His research and practical application of management practices have been widely adopted by individuals and organizations around the world. Post this

Dr. Nelson says, "I am honored to be recognized by EBSCOlearning as a Distinguished Fellow. I have dedicated my life to helping companies and their leaders best inspire and recognize their employees, unleashing their employees' potential, and in doing so, helping their organizations to maximize their investment in their human resources."

Dr. Nelson is a best-selling author with more than five million books sold and is frequently featured in the media, such as on 60 Minutes, CNN, PBS, The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek and The Wall Street Journal, where he advises on how best to motivate today's employees. He has also consulted with 400 of the top Fortune 500 companies and is a featured expert in EBSCOlearning's Accel5™, an online skills development product for organizations and employees at all stages of their careers.

