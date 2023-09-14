ECA SOLAR acquires new talent, brings in Director of Development Operations

ECA SOLAR, LLC is pleased to announce that Tiffany Grace of Boston, Massachusetts has joined our team, as a Director of Development Operations. Ms. Grace joins ECA with eight years of experience working in renewable energy industry.
BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECA SOLAR, LLC is pleased to announce that Tiffany Grace of Boston, Massachusetts has joined our team, as a Director of Development Operations.
Ms. Grace joins ECA with eight years of experience working in renewable energy, leading efforts in interconnection and development operations at multiple established renewable energy companies. During her career in the clean energy industry, Tiffany has immersed herself in multi-state interconnection processes and has acted as a behind-the-scenes "central nervous system" to get numerous projects over the finish line.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the ECA SOLAR team. It has been apparent since day one that there is something special here with this team that you won't get anywhere else. I am looking forward to bringing my industry knowledge to this organization and contributing to the continuous improvement in operations so that we can expedite more renewable energy getting onto the grid." Since the company's first project almost ten years ago, ECA SOLAR has developed, engineered, and installed numerous portfolios of PV systems on the East Coast, with expansive portfolios in the mid-Atlantic and mid-West. "Tiffany Grace will make an immediate an impact on the ECA SOLAR development timelines and we are delighted to have her onboard", CEO and Founder Todd Fryatt.
About ECA SOLAR, LLC:
ECA SOLAR is an integrated development platform with significant engineering in-house that specializes in community solar, battery storage and software. This includes large-scale Ground Mounts and roof mounted arrays. ECA SOLAR has been rapidly expanding in mid-atlantic, mid-west and new england: https://www.ecasolar.com/our-team
