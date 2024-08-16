ECA Solar Expands Community Solar in Delaware with Luminace

ECA Solar expands with 15MW in DE
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECA Solar is proud to announce the addition of four more community solar assets in Delaware in collaboration with Luminace, a leading provider of decarbonization-as-a-service and distributed energy. The four solar assets are located in New Castle and Kent counties, with a combined capacity of approximately 15 megawatts. This new addition boosts the total project capacity of the collaboration to approximately 25 megawatts of new Community Energy Facility generation in Delaware's Community Solar Program.
These solar facilities are expected to deliver clean and emission-free energy to 4,000 homes in Delaware. This expansion reinforces ECA Solar and Luminace's commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions to all three counties across the state.
"Our newly established relationship and associated expanded portfolio with ECA Solar in 2024 continues to expand our wider footprint of community solar assets throughout Delaware as well as across our broader Luminace portfolio of over 1.4 gigawatts in the U.S. We are excited to work with the ECA team yet again on supporting each other's mutual growth objectives this year," says Brendon Quinlivan, Luminace's Chief Executive Officer.
"ECA Solar is delighted to double down on our collaboration with Luminace as we continue on our mission of being the leading development platform in Delaware and securing access to affordable renewable energy for Delaware residents and businesses," says Todd Fryatt, ECA Solar Founder and CEO.
About ECA Solar
ECA Solar develops, engineers, installs, and operates large scale solar facilities across the US. ECA Solar takes an institutional approach to the solar energy industry. Our goal is to deploy the highest quality of solar power and energy storage projects to diversify the electric grid, while remaining risk averse and prioritizing safety. We value diversity and creativity to achieve the common goal of making solar energy more accessible to everyone. We're proud to have developed hundreds of acres of ground - mounted solar and over 6 million square feet of rooftop solar in 7 states. www.ecasolar.com
About Luminace
Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 10,000 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,400 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and electric mobility solutions. Luminace is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.luminace.com.
