ECA Solar Expands Community Solar in Delaware with Luminace

"Our newly established relationship and associated expanded portfolio with ECA Solar in 2024 continues to expand our wider footprint of community solar assets throughout Delaware as well as across our broader Luminace portfolio of over 1.4 gigawatts in the U.S. We are excited to work with the ECA team yet again on supporting each other's mutual growth objectives this year," says Brendon Quinlivan, Luminace's Chief Executive Officer.

"ECA Solar is delighted to double down on our collaboration with Luminace as we continue on our mission of being the leading development platform in Delaware and securing access to affordable renewable energy for Delaware residents and businesses," says Todd Fryatt, ECA Solar Founder and CEO.

About ECA Solar

ECA Solar develops, engineers, installs, and operates large scale solar facilities across the US. ECA Solar takes an institutional approach to the solar energy industry. Our goal is to deploy the highest quality of solar power and energy storage projects to diversify the electric grid, while remaining risk averse and prioritizing safety. We value diversity and creativity to achieve the common goal of making solar energy more accessible to everyone. We're proud to have developed hundreds of acres of ground - mounted solar and over 6 million square feet of rooftop solar in 7 states. www.ecasolar.com

About Luminace

Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 10,000 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,400 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and electric mobility solutions. Luminace is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.luminace.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Andrade, ECA Solar, 1 7742010101, [email protected], www.ecasolar.com

SOURCE ECA Solar