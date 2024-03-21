ECA to sell 10 Megawatts of Delaware Community Solar projects to Luminace

"ECA began working in Delaware with local stakeholders in the winter of 2021, within the Community Energy Facilities program enabled by Senate Bill 2. Our goal was to create savings on residents' electric bills, job creation, and the environmental benefits that result from community solar projects." Post this

"ECA began working in Delaware with local stakeholders in the winter of 2021, within the Community Energy Facilities program enabled by Senate Bill 2. Our goal was to create savings on residents' electric bills, job creation, and the environmental benefits that result from community solar projects. Since then, we have built an amazing local team and support network throughout various professions. As we approach ground-breaking on our first two projects, it's important to acknowledge the years of work put in by everyone involved to get us here" per Vincent Moschella, Chief Development Officer.

The ECA projects that will be acquired by Luminace are located in Delaware's Kent and Sussex Counties. "Our recently announced relationship and associated portfolio with ECA Solar enables access to clean, renewable solar energy to residents and businesses across Delaware and continues to expand a wider footprint of Community Solar assets throughout Delaware. As we continue to expand our valued network of strategic channel partnerships across key markets in the U.S., we are excited to work with the ECA team on supporting each other's mutual growth objectives this year," says Brendon Quinlivan, Luminace's Chief Executive Officer.

ECA Solar has become one of the largest developers in Delaware with more than 80 MW of photovoltaic and storage capacity in development and a total portfolio of more than 650 MW in the US, where it began operations ten years ago.

As noted by Mr. Moschella "ECA has employed a diversified approach to the development of community solar by using greenfield properties and built environments – rooftops, brownfields, and parking lots. Our development practice enables states to reach their renewable energy targets with the utilization of our distributed solar and storage facilities. We have proudly developed across 12 states over the last ten years. As we open solar facilities across New Castle, Kent, and Sussex County, we will continue to deliver projects that reflect our core values and focus on community benefits."

Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 10,000 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,400 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits. Luminace is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.luminace.com.

ECA Solar develops, engineers, installs, and operates large-scale solar facilities across the United States. ECA Solar takes an institutional approach to the solar energy industry. Our goal is to deploy the highest quality of solar power and energy storage projects to diversify the electric grid, while remaining risk averse and prioritizing safety. We value diversity and creativity to achieve the common goal of making solar energy more accessible to everyone. We're proud to have developed hundreds of acres of ground-mounted solar and over six million square feet of rooftop solar in seven states. For more information, please visit www.ecasolar.com.

